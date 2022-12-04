Middle Tennessee, San Diego State to play in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State and San Diego State will play in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24. This will be the first meeting between the schools and the second Hawaii Bowl appearance for each. The Blue Raiders won their final three games and four of their last five to earn a second straight bowl berth. The Aztecs finished strong by winning five of their last seven games after a 2-3 start. Changes at offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and quarterback helped spur the turnaround. The Aztecs are in a bowl for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

By The Associated Press

