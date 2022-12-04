Traylor leads No. 9 Virginia Tech women over Tennessee 59-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech over Tennessee 59-56 in a Jimmy V Women’s Classic matchup. Cayla King scored 11 points and Georgia Amoore and D’asia Gregg each had 10 for the Hokies, who are 8-0. The Lady Volunteers were led by Jordan Horston with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Tamari Key scored 11. Tennessee played without leading scorer and rebounder Rickea Jackson, who was absent because of a coach’s decision. Tennessee is 4-5.The Hokies led by as many as 12 in the first half. Tennessee closed the gap with 9-3 run to end the half trailing, 34-30.The Jimmy V event is named for late North Carolina State men’s coach Jimmy Valvano and raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

