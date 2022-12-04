USC QB Caleb Williams has ‘significant’ hamstring injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The status of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams for the Cotton Bowl is uncertain. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley says the likely Heisman Trophy finalist has a significant hamstring injury. Williams got hurt on a run in the first half of USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday. He played the rest of the game, even when it was clear that he was in pain. The Trojans were selected Sunday to face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Riley says Williams probably wouldn’t be available if the game was in two or three weeks.

