Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens have now been rejected for the Hall of Fame by baseball’s writers and several of their peers. Along with Curt Schilling, they were passed over by a 16-member committee considering candidates who shined after 1980. That came after the Baseball Writers Association of America passed on all three for 10 consecutive years of voting. The door hasn’t formally shut on their chances for Cooperstown enshrinement. But the latest letdown means Bonds and Clemens may never be celebrated with the sport’s greatest individual honor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.