Bowling Green, New Mexico State to meet in Quick Lane Bowl

A pair of 6-6 teams will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl. Bowling Green of the Mid-American Conferemce and independent New Mexico State will square off on December 26th. The Falcons of Bowling Green are led by quarterback Matt McDonald, who has thrown for 22 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. The Aggies are led by Diego Pavia, who threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth in a rout of Valparaiso that got the program bowl eligible.

By The Associated Press

