Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

Cleveland’s linebacking corps took another major hit. Browns starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns, who previously lost starters Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips to season-ending injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Takitaki tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Browns’ 27-14 victory. In 12 games, the 2019 third-round draft pick was credited with 71 tackles, one sack and forced a fumble.

