GM Cashman signs 4-year contract to remain with Yankees

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Cashman has signed a four-year contract to remain the New York Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager. The announcement was made Monday during the first day of baseball’s Winter Meetings. Cashman had been working on a handshake agreement since early November, when his five-year contract expired. The Yankees were swept by four games in the AL Championship Series and haven’t reached the World Series since winning in 2009. It is the franchise’s longest title drought since an 18-year gap between 1978-96. Cashman’s main goal during the offseason is trying to re-sign AL MVP Aaron Judge.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.