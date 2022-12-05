Croatia beats Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout at World Cup
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup and the team is taking the long route once again. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout. The result secured a return to the quarterfinals for the runners-up in the 2018 tournament. Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time. Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida. Japan had been looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time but fell short again.