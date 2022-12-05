Preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25

Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program’s first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.

