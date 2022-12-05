Tigers’ Uiagalelei, benched in ACC title game, enters portal

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after an up-and-down two seasons as the starter. The school confirmed Uiagalelei’s decision. Uiagalelei was replaced after two series in Saturday’s 39-10 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Coach Dabo Swinney also announced freshman Cade Klubnik would start the Orange Bowl against Tennessee. The 10th-ranked Tigers started 8-0 but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was benched in the second half. Klubnik led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-21 win. Clemson also was stagnant on offense in the 35-14 loss at Notre Dame.

