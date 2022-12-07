Jets’ Max Mitchell on non-football injury list, out for year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list and will miss the rest of the season. Coach Robert Saleh declined to provide details on Mitchell’s situation Wednesday as the Jets began practice preparations for their game Sunday against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills. Mitchell was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in April and started the first four games at right tackle. He injured a knee in Week 4 at Pittsburgh and was placed on injured reserve. He was activated two weeks ago and started last Sunday at Minnesota. But Mitchell played just 25 snaps on offense before being benched in favor of George Fant.

