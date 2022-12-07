Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night. A loss to the Las Vegas Raiders would give the Rams 10 this season, tying the 1999 Denver Broncos for most by a defending Super Bowl champion. With plenty of games remaining, the Rams are well on their way to double-digit losses after hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy last season. Whether it’s Baker Mayfield, John Wolford or Bryce Perkins under center for the Rams, Pro Picks says they have no chance against the resurgent Raiders. Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have led Las Vegas to three straight wins to get within two games of the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

