Chiefs add veteran DT Williams to 53-man roster for Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there’s a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend. The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this week. That created an opening on the roster for Williams, who was signed to their practice squad on Nov. 30 and has spent the past week-plus learning the playbook. In other news, guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney practiced for the second consecutive day on Thursday, raising hopes that both will be available when Kansas City plays the first of two games over a four-week span against Denver.

