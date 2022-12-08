Skip to Content
Disastrous season has Colts mulling more changes after bye

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d spend their bye week contemplating their playoff possibilities. A disastrous season instead has them on the cusp of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and are working with a revamped and short-handed coaching staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even more changes could be looming when Indy returns to work next week. And it will soon be followed by a long, challenging and potentially even more tumultuous offseason.

