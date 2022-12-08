Olympic champion surfer Carissa Moore wins Sullivan Award

HONOLULU (AP) — Olympic surfing champion Carissa Moore won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the United States’s most outstanding college or Olympic athlete. Moore is the first surfer and first native Hawaiian to win the 92nd annual award. She was presented the trophy on Thursday night in Honolulu. Moore is a five-time world champion and two-time winner of the Triple Crown of Surfing. She became the first Olympic champion in women’s short board at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She grew up surfing in the same waters as Duke Kahanamoku, the noted “father of surfing.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.