Saints’ bye comes as an all-but-lost season winds down

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An early season injury to Saints star receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston’s early struggles with his health and execution turned out to be just the beginning of what has gone awry for New Orleans in 2022. A bye in Week 14 of the NFL season gives the 4-9 Saints a brief reprieve before they try to avoid their first 10-loss season since 2005. That was the year before the Saints hired Sean Payton and he became the winningest coach in franchise history. But Payton retired after last season. First-year coach Dennis Allen says the Saints will recharge and aim to play their best during their final four games because its their job to do so.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.