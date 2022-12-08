South Dakota coach Eric Peterson injured in fall at home

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson sustained multiple injuries in a fall at his home and will not be with the Coyotes when they play UC Irvine on Saturday. A school spokesman says Peterson was hospitalized in Sioux Falls and that the coach fell outside his house while decorating for the holidays earlier this week. His injuries are not considered life threatening. Peterson is in his first year at South Dakota after spending three seasons as an assistant at Utah State. The Coyotes are 5-5.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.