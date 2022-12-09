Huntley likely to start for injured Jackson, Harbaugh says

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed a third straight day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely start Sunday at Pittsburgh. Jackson is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there’s been little indication that he’s recovering quickly enough to play this weekend after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s game against Denver. Baltimore did rule out cornerback Daryl Worley with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, linebackers Patrick Queen and Kristian Welch and guard Kevin Zeitler are questionable.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.