Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Vegas to 2-1 win over Flyers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1. After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart. Vegas hadn’t won at home against the Flyers since Jan. 2, 2020. Adin Hill made 27 saves, including Philadelphia’s lone shot on goal in overtime. William Carrier scored in the first period for Vegas. Scott Laughton scored early in the second for the Flyers, and Hart finished with 32 saves.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.