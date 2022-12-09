Modric’s moves help Croatia eliminate Brazil from World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The slippery hips of Luka Modric wriggled away from danger. The laser-like precision of his passing and the intelligence to control the tempo for long periods were ever present. There was the customary adjustment of his hairband here and a tug of his captain’s armband there. It was the full repertoire from one of soccer’s finest midfield maestros and it all helped Croatia put an end to the dancing Brazilians and knock one of the biggest favorites out of the World Cup. Modric and his teammates made it back into the semifinals at soccer’s biggest tournament by beating Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through extra time.

