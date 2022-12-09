Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev had 28 saves against his former team. Colorado, marred by a slew of injuries to key players, has lost four straight (0-3-1) while being outscored 16-5.

