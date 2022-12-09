Tar Heels WR Downs opts out of Holiday Bowl for NFL leap

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina receiver Josh Downs is opting out of the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Oregon to prepare for a jump to the NFL draft. Downs announced his decision in a social-media post Friday. That came less than a week after he had 11 catches for 100 yards in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 10 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. He led the team with 94 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games. He also ranked among the Bowl Subdivision leaders in catches per game and TD grabs.

