Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:10 PM

Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday that at the end of the day she has to make hard decisions. Her evaluation of the roster included draft hits and misses along with trade and free agent busts. Strunk say she decided to fire Robinson before Tennessee’s loss in Philadelphia. The owner says her mission now is to hire the right person to help her win the championships that have eluded the franchise.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content