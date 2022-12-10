Balanced Butler keeps Cal winless with 82-58 win

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece, Eric Hunter Jr., had a double-double and Butler kept California winless with an 82-58 win. The Bulldogs, who won their fourth-straight, shot 55% from the field and never trailed, sending the Golden Bears to their 14th-straight loss dating back to last season. The Bulldogs shot 58% in the first half to take a 41-26 lead. They led from the beginning, jumping to a 14-4 advantage. Grant Newell and Devin Askew both had 17 points for Cal.

