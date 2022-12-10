Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 16 points and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to an 88-43 win. Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas mostly on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-of-5 shooting. Texas’ top three scorers were 18-of-22 shooting. The Longhorns also turned up the pressure defensively and scored 24 points off 22 Pine Bluff turnovers. Chris Greene scored 14 points to lead Pine Bluff.

