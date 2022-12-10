Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver. The Bruins improved to 8-2 overall with their fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for UCLA. Denver was led by Touko Tainamo with 16 points. The Pioneers fell to 8-3. The Bruins also had a 10-0 run later in the second half, in which Clark and freshman Adem Bona did all the scoring. Denver committed a season-worst 24 turnovers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.