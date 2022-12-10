Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who will sit out Saturday’s game at Indiana. Durant is sitting out because the team is managing his right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out with tightness in his left thigh muscle. Also sitting out are centers Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton, forwards Royce O’Neal and T.J. Warren and guards Joe Harris and Seth Curry. Warren played previously with Indiana.

