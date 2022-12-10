Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable double-digit lead throughout the second half with an 11-0 run midway through the second half putting the Spartans ahead by 26. Paxson Wojcik led the Bears with 10 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season. The Bears shot 33% in seeing their five-game win streak snapped.

