Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — including four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 to snap the Blazers’ six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for West Virginia (8-2). Jordan Walker and Javian Davis scored 19 points apiece for UAB (7-2). The Blazers, the preseason favorite in Conference USA, were playing their first road game. Toussaint blocked Walker’s layup on a fast break and Johnson saved the ball from going out of bounds to start a fast break going the other way. Mitchell then made a 3-pointer for a 57-51 lead with 10:49 remaining. Mo Wague’s layup gave the Mountaineers their largest lead, 79-64 with 3:04 remaining.

