Jones’ 20 lead St. John’s past New Hampshire 64-51

NEW YORK — David Jones’ 20 points helped St. John’s defeat New Hampshire 64-51. Jones added 12 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano scored 14 points and added 14 rebounds. AJ Storr recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats were led in scoring by Matt Herasme, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Clarence O. Daniels II added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for New Hampshire. Ridvan Tutic finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

