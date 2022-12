MONTREAL (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period, and the Los Angeles Kings held off the Montreal Canadiens for a 4-2 win. Alexander Edler also scored for Los Angeles, and Adrian Kempe added an empty-netter. Pheonix Copley made 20 saves. Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.

