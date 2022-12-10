Mbappé laughs, shows his joy as World Cup history beckons

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s immense sense of joy was written all over his face. The France forward’s mouth opened as wide as could be and his eyes squinted tight in elation after what he had just witnessed at the World Cup. France’s fragile 2-1 lead in a tough quarterfinal match was still intact after England forward Harry Kane missed a penalty kick in the 84th minute. The defending champions held on to win 2-1. The 23-year-old Mbappé is only two games away from winning the World Cup for a second time. That is rarified air to breathe. Only the great Pele’s two World Cup wins by the age of 21 compares.

