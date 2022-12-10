Messi snarls, taunts and thrills in World Cup classic

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was going to do anything to get to the World Cup semifinals whether it was in the rule book or not. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina’s wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands. Everyone knows about his outrageous skills, his mesmerizing dribbling ability and his relentless goalscoring. But here he was scrapping, snarling, taunting. There’s a street-fighter mentality that is never far from the surface when it comes to Argentina’s national team and it revealed itself against the Dutch in a match that boiled over on numerous occasions. Messi was right in the middle of it

