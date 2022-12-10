Miles returns with 18 for No. 24 TCU in 83-75 win over SMU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. returned to the TCU lineup with 18 points and the 24th-ranked Horned Frogs extended their winning streak to six games with an 83-75 win over SMU. Miles was one of five players scoring in double figures for the 8-1 Frogs. Eddie Lampkin Jr., Micah Peavey and Emanuel Miller each had 11 points, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 10. Zach Nutall had 20 points for the 3-7 SMU, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Zhuric Phelps had 19 points, while Efe Odigie had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

