Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals have finalized a two-year contract, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. Williams made his major league debut in 2016 and has pitched for the Pirates, Cubs and Mets across seven seasons, posting a 4.27 ERA with a record of 38-44.

