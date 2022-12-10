NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended by the NHL for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay and Thursday versus Carolina. He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund. The illegal check occurred at 9:43 of the second period of Seattle’s 4-1 loss at Washington on Friday night.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.