Ravens activate Dobbins, Williams before Pittsburgh game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive back Marcus Williams. Dobbins had been on injured reserve because of lingering knee issues. Williams had a wrist injury. Williams has missed the past seven games and Dobbins missed the past six. The Ravens also activated quarterback Anthony Brown and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. They waived running back Mike Davis and put defensive back Daryl Worley on IR.

