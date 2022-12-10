Scott sets record, leads Incarnate Word over Sac State 66-63

SACRAMENTO, Calif., (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes to break a Football Championship Subdivision record and ran for two scores as seventh-seeded Incarnate Word rallied last to beat second-seeded Sacramento State 66-63 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. It was the highest scoring FCS playoff game in history and Scott, who set a FCS record with his 59th touchdown pass of the season, was the difference as the Cardinals (12-1) handed the Hornets (12-1) their first loss. Incarnate Word will take a nine-game win streak on its road trip to play No. 3 seed North Dakota State in the semifinals next weekend.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.