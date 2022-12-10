Selland, South Dakota State women top No. 25 Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and South Dakota State held off No. 24 Kansas State 82-78, the Jackrabbits’ third win over a ranked team this season. South Dakota State never trailed after the first quarter and had a 71-57 lead when Madysen Vlastuin drained a 3-pointer with seven minutes to go. Gabby Gregory brought the Wildcats back with 12 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter. Serena Sundell scored with 10 seconds remaining to bring Kansas State within 79-76. Tori Nelson had a pair of free throws after a quick foul and Brylee Glenn made a layup with three seconds left. Nelson then hit 1 of 2 from the line to ice the game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.