Stanford hires Sac State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has hired Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw and lead a football program that has had three losing seasons in the last four years. The 54-year-old Taylor has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State. He led the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in the tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word. Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season.

