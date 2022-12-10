Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers, and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Jaylen Brown had 31 points and nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench for Boston, which had won eight of nine and three straight.

