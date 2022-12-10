USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Williams has won the Heisman Trophy to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was third in the voting after coming in fourth last season. Georgia quarterback Stetson finished fourth. Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles, and led a turnaround season for the Trojans. USC finished 11-2 after going 4-8 last year.

