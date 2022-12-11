AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat the AFC East division-rival New York Jets 20-12. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of Tyler Bass field goals, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills won their fourth straight since a two-game skid, which included a 20-17 loss at the Jets. The Jets dropped to 7-6 and have lost four of six.

