After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi’s World Cup dream

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup dream by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday. The 2018 runner-up Croatia is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome as Messi bids to win the one major trophy that has eluded him. Croatia was beaten by France in the final in Russia and is on its own mission to go one step further this time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.