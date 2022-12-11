At 30, Hopkins is still a pass-catching force for Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has spent 10 years in the NFL and is now six months past his 30th birthday. That’s usually about the time even the greats start to slow down. The Arizona Cardinals star receiver is proving he’s an outlier. The Cardinals’ season has been a dud so far, but Hopkins continues to put up big numbers. The three-time All-Pro is still tracking for a 1,000-yard season, despite missing the first six games of the season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. The Cardinals host the New England Patriots on Monday night.

