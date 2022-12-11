Broncos’ Wilson evaluated for concussion against Chiefs

DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left early in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit Sunday against Kansas City. Wilson scrambled for a first down near the goal line, but was stopped by a wall of Chiefs defenders. He stayed down for a moment before getting up and walking toward the sideline. There was a chunk of grass stuck to the side of his helmet. Brett Rypien entered the game while Wilson went into the blue medical tent. Rypien completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on fourth down to get Denver within 34-28.

