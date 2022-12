AKRON, Ohio — Xavier Castaneda had 23 points in Akron’s 85-72 win against Jackson State. Enrique Freeman scored 17 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Jamarcus Jones led the Tigers with 16 points.

