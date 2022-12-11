Dennis, Radford spark Texas A&M over Oregon State 72-54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dexter Dennis had 16 points, Tyrece Radford scored 12 — all in the second half — and Texas A&M pulled away for a 72-54 victory over Oregon State. Dennis sank 5 of 9 shots with four 3-pointers to help the Aggies (6-3) up their non-conference home win streak to 20. Radford missed all five of his first-half shots before nailing 3 of 3 from beyond the arc after intermission. Julius Marble and reserve Manny Obaseki both scored 11. Jordan Pope had 15 points to lead the Beavers (4-6). Dzmitry Ryuny hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with six rebounds. Ryuny sank back-to-back 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to close out the first half and Oregon State took a 30-26 lead at intermission.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.