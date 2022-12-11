Gapare scores 13 as UMass takes down Hofstra 71-56
NEW YORK (AP) — Tafara Gapare scored 13 points off of the bench to lead the UMass Minutemen past the Hofstra Pride 71-56. The Minutemen improved to 8-2 with the victory and the Pride fell to 6-5.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tafara Gapare scored 13 points off of the bench to lead the UMass Minutemen past the Hofstra Pride 71-56. The Minutemen improved to 8-2 with the victory and the Pride fell to 6-5.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.