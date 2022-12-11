Heisman 2023: Maye? Harrison Jr.? Who challenges Williams?
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Barring some unusual circumstances, Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams will become the eighth Heisman Trophy winner since 2000 to play college football the following season. None of them has come close to winning another. Maybe Williams is the one to break the trend and become just the second two-time Heisman winner, joining Ohio State’s Archie Griffin (1974-75). Who will challenge Williams in next year’s Heisman race?